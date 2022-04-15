Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now pay their Mawaqif parking fees using the Darb smartphone app, the emirate’s public transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Friday that the new payment option is convenient and flexible and simply requires motorists to top-up their Darb e-wallet. The electronic wallet is already used by motorists to pay Darb toll gate charges in Abu Dhabi.
Other payment options
Since the introduction of Mawaqif parking fees, motorists have been able to pay charges using the machines installed on parking lots, by sending a text message to 3009, or through credit cards for payments more than Dh15. ITC said the new app payment service is fast and easy and can be accessed by clicking on the ‘Pay for Parking’ icon on the Darb app.
Linked account
Motorists who have the M-Mawaqif e-wallet account can use the balance amount in their e-wallets till the wallets are empty, then switch to the Darb app for future payments. They can also link Mawaqif rechargeable cards to their accounts and top-up the Darb account.
“The new ‘Darb’ payment service was developed within the framework of the ITC’s continuous efforts to streamline the processing of transactions safely and simply, which will contribute to the integration of services and standardise payment channels more efficiently. Now, customers need only one integrated platform and a single e-wallet to pay toll gate and surface parking fees. This method also provides an accurate record of all charges deducted from each customer’s balance for the services obtained,” ITC said in a statement.