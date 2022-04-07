Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said 99.97 per cent of taxi trips in Dubai were complaint-free as the rate of taxi complaints was down to just 0.03 per cent, out of a total 88.9 million trips carried out in 2021. The percentage of complaints was 0.04 in 2020 and 0.05 in 2019. This sustained drop in taxi complaints reflects the huge improvements experienced by this sector to raise the satisfaction and happiness of riders in Dubai.
Commenting on the drop, Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “This decrease in the rate of taxi complaints is indicative of the effective plans and strategies of RTA to leverage this important sector and improve taxi riders’ experience in Dubai. At the same time, it demonstrates RTA’s continuous efforts to improve the performance of the taxi sector, an episode of the improved urban and tourist activities in the emirate.”
Meeting the growing taxi needs
He further said: “The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has developed a package of solutions and initiatives to meet the rising demand for taxi service triggered by the tourist and business boom seen in the emirate. The events and activities held in Dubai over the past few years, such as Expo 2020 and other annual exhibitions and conventions had contributed to a significant rise in the number of taxi users. It prompted RTA to introduce remedial measures such as increasing the number of vehicles and launching Hala Taxi service, which is managed via electronic and smart booking platforms.”
DTC a growing enterprise
It is noteworthy that the taxi sector in Dubai consists of five franchise companies, namely Dubai Taxi Corporation, Cars, Arabia, National, and City Taxi in addition to Hala Taxi e-hail.
Read more
The taxi fleet in Dubai includes 11,000 taxis driven by drivers who are subjected to continuous training on how to improve customer service. These drivers act as ambassadors as they reflect the image of Dubai to the world and represent RTA as a pioneering government entity in sustainable transport and other innovative services.