Dubai: Top-performing bus and taxi drivers in Dubai will be rewarded with special discounts at retail outlets and companies, this was announced today, following the launch of a loyalty programme by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
RTA said the “objective is to improve the wellbeing of drivers as it will reflect positively on their performance”.
Each quarter, the best-performing 200 drivers will be selected and classified into two levels. Level 1 includes top-20 bus drivers and top-80 taxi drivers. Each will earn 10,000 loyalty points. Level 2 includes top-20 bus drivers and top-80 taxi drivers, with each earning 5,000 loyalty points. Loyalty points will be transformed into purchasing balances on Loyalty Cards.
The programme is being undertaken in four phases. Phase I includes the distribution of 30,000 nol Plus cards to drivers.
Selection criteria
Next year, the Loyalty Programme will add other categories including limousine chauffeurs, rented coach drivers and school bus drivers.
RTA has set the standards for selecting and assessing the performance of drivers for the Loyalty Programme. It is based on the applicable bus driver assessment system, the assessment of taxi drivers’ conduct system as well as the smart inspection system.
RTA noted that this initiative also nurtures a competitive environment between franchise and outsourcing companies to provide better services.