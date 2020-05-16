The fake WhatsApp message directs people to a malicious link Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you‘ve got a forwarded WhatsApp message which says that the Ministry of Labour is giving away Dh4,000 to workers, then be warned, it’s a hoax.

The widely circulated message says people who have worked between 1990 and 2020 have the right to withdraw Dh4,000 from the UAE’s Ministry of Labour.

The fake WhatsApp post claims that those who worked in UAE between 1990 and 2020 are eligible for Dh4,000 Image Credit: Supplied

The message is fake as the Ministry of Labour has made no such announcement. A similar version of the message has been circulated in India where people have been promised Rs120,000 (Dh5,844.96) from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The Indian government has debunked the claim.

The purported message from the UAE’s Ministry of Labour contains a URL asking users to click on it to check if their name is on the list. Those who fall for the bait are led to a website called labour.rebajaslive.com where they are required to answer three easy questions.

Users are advised not to click on the URL as the website is rated low on a trust score by Scamadviser which helps identify if a webshop is fraudulent or infected with malware, or conducts phishing. The dodgy website was set up about eight months ago and its owner is hiding his identity using a paid service.

A similar scam was debunked in India recently Image Credit: Supplied

Clear and present danger

Phishing and malware attacks have surged since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic as more people work on home internets. Cyber experts say this makes them an easy target for hackers.