Fireworks at Burj Khalifah is a much awaited spectacle every New Year Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, has unveiled its seamless access for visitors to Downtown Dubai for its grand masterpiece of fireworks and light & laser show on New Year’s Eve. The public viewing area is the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, where social distancing rules will apply, while the restaurants and hotels on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera and The Dubai Mall Promenade are available for dining reservations.

Emaar NYE 2021 will be a New Year’s Eve spectacle to remember, as the world’s tallest building provides the perfect backdrop to create one of the most iconic New Year’s Eve shows in the world. Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 08:30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com, a statement by the developer said.

Access to Downtown Dubai for all guests will be through U By Emaar app and its easy-to-use pre-registration process. Guests, including Emaar Boulevard residents and hotel guests, simply log on to the U By Emaar app and follow the straightforward steps for access to all locations in Downtown Dubai. After successfully registering, guests will receive individual QR codes that will be used to gain access to Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve. A helpful video outlining the process is available here [insert social media link]

All restaurant reservations for F&B venues on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall Promenade must be made through the U By Emaar app. Those who already have restaurant bookings are required to register on the U By Emaar app.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will have limited capacity and guests can book on the U By Emaar app for groups of up to 12 people, subject to availability.