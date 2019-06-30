Vehicle will be impounded if motorists do not give way to emergency vehicles

A fine of Dh3,000, which takes effect from July 1, 2019, will be slapped on motorists who do not give way to emergency and police vehicles

The Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday said they will start implementing the amended fines — which was raised from Dh1,000 to Dh3,000

Abu Dhabi: A new fine of Dh3,000 for not giving way to emergency and police vehicles comes into force in the capital from July 1, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Police will start implementing the amended fines — up from Dh1,000 to Dh3,000 — from July 1.

The fine will be imposed on those who do not give priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police or official processions on the emirate’s roads.

An ambulance stuck in a traffic jam in Deira. Emergency vehicles will have cameras linked to smart systems in the command room to record drivers who don’t give way. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days with six traffic points.

The Ministry of Interior announced on June 17 that emergency vehicles will have cameras linked to smart systems in the command room to record drivers who don’t give way to emergency vehicles.

The move is to enhance safety of roads and reduce the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents, the police said.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on drivers to pave the way for emergency vehicles, ambulances, police and official processions to expedite response time to accidents.

The police warned motorists against obstructing the movement of emergency vehicles and ambulances, as it causes delay in access to accident sites to provide ambulatory services to those injured.

The police urged drivers to be responsible and always be ready to make way to emergency vehicles.