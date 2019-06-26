Motorists will be fined Dh1,000, get 6 black points for parking in the middle of the road

Ajman Police said drivers will be slapped with a Dh1,000 fine and six black points for illegal parking. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: With the weekend coming up, police are warning motorists that a Dh1,000 fine will be issued against motorists who park in the middle of roads.

The Department of Traffic and Patrols at Ajman Police announced on Wednesday that it is clamping down on errant motorists who park their vehicles in a manner that obstructs traffic, especially during Friday prayers.

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Ajman Police, said that police patrols aim to educate drivers about traffic rules to facilitate the response of emergency vehicles who have to rush to accident sites.

“Parking in the middle of the road without any justification will incur a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points. A Dh500 fine will also be issued to motorists who block vehicles, park at intersections, and to those who park on pavements,” he explained.

Lt Col Al Falasi said that the penalties against motorists are not limited to Friday prayers but for all prayers during the week.

The traffic director called on drivers to abide by the rules and regulations and not to obstruct traffic movement, especially police patrols, ambulances and fire trucks.

Dh3,000 traffic fine

As of July 1, 2019, motorists will be slapped with a Dh3,000 fine for not giving way to emergency vehicles or official convoys, and the car will be impounded for a month.