Blending engaging storytelling with keen observations about human relationships, learning and the desert, Sheikh Mohammed recounts in the new book incidents and interactions in his early life that played a major role in shaping his outlook and values. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Government Media Office today launched a new book for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, entitled “My Little World”.

The book launched by the Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, is a collection of five stories written Sheikh Mohammed based on his early life experiences.

Blending engaging storytelling with keen observations about human relationships, learning and the desert, Sheikh Mohammed recounts incidents and interactions in his early life that played a major role in shaping his outlook and values. In the richly anecdotal stories, His Highness shares the life-changing lessons he learnt from various past events.

Spirit of adventure

In his preface to the collection, His Highness talks about his youthful eagerness to learn new skills and his indefatigable spirit of adventure, which helped him dream big. The stories aim to convey to young readers that “great dreams have no limit.”

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri said: “Through ‘My Little World’, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum outlines the valuable life lessons he learnt while growing up and the influences that shaped his character. The stories in the collection show His Highness’s profound outlook on life, love of nature as well as his humanity and strong values. HH Sheikh Mohammed’s accounts of his various adventures give us precious glimpses into the upbringing and formative years of one of the most visionary leaders of our nation.”

Written for children aged between 6 and 9, the collection introduces young readers to nature and desert wildlife with captivating stories that enrich their understanding of life. Designed to be compatible for use in the local education system, the stories seek to encourage reading among children, HE Al Marri added.

Five Stories

The stories in the collection include ‘Camping with Scorpions’, in which His Highness speaks about his interactions with his mentor Humaid who taught him to hunt, train and treat injured falcons.

My first horse

‘My First Horse’, which underlines the value of dedication and hard work, narrates how Sheikh Mohammed trained his first horse ‘Sauda Umm Halag’ while it was recovering from an injury. The poignant story relates how the young Sheikh Mohammed patiently nursed and trained the horse until it regained the strength to race again.

My Friend, the Lion

In another story ‘My Friend, the Lion’ His Highnes talks about the night when he opened his eyes to see a lion in his room. He recognised the lion as his ‘childhood friend’ that he had struck a bond with at a farm.

My Cave of Treasures

His Highness also shares a story about how his father gifted him his old hunting gear and gave him access to the room where he stored it. Titled ‘My Cave of Treasures’, the story talks about His Highness’s determination to transform the room into his personal space for contemplation, brainstorming and experimentation.

My Mother, Like Other

In a special tribute to his mother, Sheikh Mohammed shares a story of how he took a lone baby gazelle he found in the desert to safety. He recalls wondering at the time whether anyone would care for it as much as its mother. The story ‘My Mother, Like No Other’ talks about how our mothers are irreplaceable in our lives.