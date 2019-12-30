Our editors share their thoughts on 2020 and what it looks like through their viewfinder

Matt Smith

We are at that point in time, when one year recedes into memory and the next can be spotted heading for our doorstep even as we are caught between saying goodbye and hello. Caught between reviewing the plans that went bust and the dreams that still remain for the future. Caught between reviewing our place in the world that was and reconfiguring our place in a world that will be because, this world we live all live in, sometimes challenges our beliefs and at other times upholds our faith in humanity. And amidst these big shifts, we are left to put together another bucket list and it can about anything really. Buying a new car, saving more money, travelling to Saigon or moving to another city, or a country, or even going back to home base.

In the winter months of 2019, we finally saw the back of Brexit - hopefully - and watched the death throes of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour leadership as the United Kingdom overwhelmingly backed Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to lead the nation into a new decade.

However, a look at the voting map with only a little scrutiny reveals the ‘nation’ is not quite as unified as you might first think.

The Scottish National Party gained almost every seat up north for their cause in London during the December 12 election, shattering Labour’s hopes of taking power, kicking out the Conservatives and even humiliating the Lib-Dems as their leader - Nicola Swinson - could not even hold on to her seat.

England and Wales was a sea of blue as the results came in, but Scotland became more and more a wave of SNP yellow.

The party won 48 of Scotland’s 59 constituencies. Overwhelming sounds a bit superlative.

All of which means that the beaks in London will again have to listen to their noisy neighbours and their request for an independence referendum.

Yes, we have been through all these independence shenanigans before in 2014, with a slender majority opting to remain a part of the UK.

But now the momentum seems to be back with the separatists, and this time they might just get their way.