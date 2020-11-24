Abu Dhabi: Mosques across the UAE will reopen for Friday prayers, starting from December 4, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures, it was announced on Tuesday.
Making the announcement during a media briefing held by the UAE Government to outline the latest developments with regard to countering the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said that mosques will reopen for worshipers 30 minutes before the Friday prayer and will close 30 minutes later.
“Friday’s sermon together with the prayer should not exceed 10 minutes, and mosque workers and volunteer teams will organize the entry and exit of worshipers,” Al Dhaheri said, adding that all worshipers must wear face masks and bring their own prayer rugs, which must not be left inside the mosques or shared with others.
“Worshipers should also avoid touching surfaces and door handles, as well as adhering to and maintaining social distancing, to avoid any possible crowding,” he said.
“Worshipers who wish to read the Holy Quran are advised to do so through their personal Quran or smart phones. They are also advised to download COVID-19-related apps and activate them when attending prayers,” Al Dhaheri said.