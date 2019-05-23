In recognition of the best Arab minister, best Arab manager and best governor

The Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) has launched an Arab award for government excellence that aims to honour the best Arab minister, best Arab administrator and best governor, as well as leading administrative experiences across the Arab world.

“Today, under the dome of the Arab League, we launched the Arab Government Excellence Award… through which we will honour the best Arab minister, the best administrator and the best governor. ,” His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on his twitter account.

“We will also recognize the leading administrative Arab experiences and the outstanding Arab government bodies… We will launch an integrated updated Arab Administration platform, “he tweeted.