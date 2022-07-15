Abu Dhabi: The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has launched a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Ethics degree programme under its College of Arts and Humanities — the first academic offering of its kind in the region.

The programme was developed in line with the university’s goal to expand its offerings in a way that will help spread the values of Islam and strengthen the bonds of human fraternity. Approved by the Academic Accreditation Commission of the UAE’s Ministry of Education, the university’s latest degree programme will be open to local and international students for admissions.

Dr Khaled Al Dhaheri Dr Khaled Al Dhaheri, the MBZUH chancellor, said the new programme embodies the UAE’s commitment to moral and philosophical education, as well as the promotion of universal principles and values that reflect the common experiences of humanity.

Attracting talent

“The bachelor’s degree programme is a reflection of the university’s efforts to expand its academic offers and enhance its curriculum to help students acquire competencies that will, in the process, provide significant support to the country’s economic diversification in key non-oil sectors such as education, and media, among others. It can also attract talent to Abu Dhabi, making it a major destination for capable professionals and specialists from all over the world who can provide services at the highest levels, thereby enhancing cultural diversification in the emirate and enhancing communication, community cohesion, social security and national identity,” Al Dhaheri said.

Producing outstanding leaders and thinkers

The programme supports the university’s strategic growth aspirations to enhance its course offerings. It is also designed to produce outstanding leaders and thinkers who support the university’s vision to spread the true values of Islam, encourage creative and critical thinking and address the requirements of the UAE’s labour market.

The study plan for the Bachelor of Philosophy and Ethics programme includes 120 hours and 13 courses of the general education curriculum, in addition to courses in research and innovation, Islamic philosophy, Islamic civilisation, and artificial intelligence.

Develop comprehensive skills

The programme will use both English and Arabic as media of instruction and it has been designed after a comprehensive review of similar programmes in top universities abroad. It will be intertwined with the university’s other units, including the Department of Tolerance and Coexistence, Arabic Language, Islamic Studies, History, Languages and others, so that graduates can develop comprehensive skills that will enable them to find innovative solutions to current and future challenges.