Mohamed Bin Zayed on Friday during his visit to Emirates Humanitarian City, which is temporarily hosting families evacuated from Afghanistan. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday visited Emirates Humanitarian City, which is temporarily hosting families evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries.

During a tour of the facilities, His Highness was briefed on the integrated services provided to Afghan families to ensure their comfort.

Sheikh Mohamed was informed about all the amenities provided at Emirates Humanitarian City. The City is currently hosting a number of people on their way from Afghanistan to the US and other countries under American supervision.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed inspected the workflow at the departure site of the groups of people coming from Afghanistan. He was briefed by US officials about the process of organising departures and the smooth functioning of procedures.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered that all forms of assistance be provided to UAE’s guests so that they can have a comfortable and dignified stay in the city. He also ordered that material help be provided to all individuals to help them on their upcoming trip.

His Highness said the UAE would remain a symbol of help and support in times of trouble and a source of inspiration when it came to humanitarian work.

Solidarity

He said the UAE will spare no effort in fulfilling its humanitarian mission, which stems from its innate values of giving and doing good, and would continue to act in support of human fraternity and solidarity during trying times.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the visit by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

