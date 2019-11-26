Matters related to accelerating defence cooperations between the two countries discussed

Abu Dhabi:His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Zubaida Jalal Khan, Pakistani Minister of Defence Production, currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and the Pakistani minister explored the prospects of accelerating defence cooperation between the two countries in line with their leadership’s determination to cement bilateral ties.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over a series of regional and international issues of common interest.