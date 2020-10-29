Officials at the inauguration ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: UAE’S LuLu Group has opened its latest hypermarket at Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi, thereby increasing its total store count to 195 globally.

Located inside Forsan Central Mall, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, the 160,000 sq ft. hypermarket offers groceries, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, pizza and snacks, hot food, roastery, and a delicatessen, fashion, health and beauty variety, household needs, garments, footwear, electronics, home appliances, and more.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the latest LuLu Hypermarket in the presence of Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, director general of Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, and other dignitaries.

Al Shorafa said: “We are pleased with the opening of the latest branch of the Lulu Group in Abu Dhabi, as the group represents one of our strategic partners, and their expansion in the Abu Dhabi market is one of the gains of our policy aimed at expanding in the sectors of trade in food commodities and retail trade and creating commercial growth in various Abu Dhabi markets.”

Yusuff Ali MA commented: “We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in Khalifa City and its adjoining neighbourhoods which includes Mohamed bin Zayed City, Al Falah, Yas Island, Al Raha etc. LuLu has been the preferred shopping destination of different nationalities and we will continue to preserve this identity with our new store. This hypermarket introduces a newly improved design and space, which will further strengthen the world-class shopping experience that we have always been committed to.”

Accessible to shoppers

The Lulu Group founder added: “It has always been our policy to make LuLu brand easily accessible to shoppers in suburbs and outlying areas, so they do not need to drive a long distance. The challenges of COVID-19 are there, but I have full faith and confidence in the visionary leadership of this great country. It is the duty of all business organisations to continue their expansion plans and growth activities. This will help the economy recover faster, in order for us to get back to our normal life sooner.”

The new LuLu hypermarket is located inside Forsan Central Mall, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

“We are proud to be a part of UAE’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. Due to the visionary leadership, there was no food shortage and all food stuff were easily available at affordable prices during this global health crisis. Thanks to the leadership,” he added.

