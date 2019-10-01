This photo was shared by Hazzaa on his Twitter account Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: UAE's first astronaut has been sharing UAE culture and cuisine with the crew on board the International Space Station this week. The historic mission undertaken by Hazzaa AlMansoori is a milestone for the UAE.

In a gift to the UAE and its people, Hazzaa AlMansoori posted a photo of the country from space on Tuesday. He captioned his post, "From the happiest astronaut to the happiest nation...this is history, this is the UAE from space." His first photo was also stunning and captured the hearts of his fans across the country and the region.

Earlier today, he had posted images of himself in a 'kandoura', a traditional Emirati garment, complete with the unique headdress worn by Emiratis.