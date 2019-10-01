Hazzaa AlMansoori wears traditional Emirati attire while on the ISS Image Credit: Twitter/@roscosmos

In a proud moment for the UAE, Hazzaa AlMansoori sported a traditional look today while on the International Space Station. He embarked on his space journey, in a first for UAE's space exploration ambitions, on September 25. Hazzaa, along with two other astronauts, is set to return to Earth in a couple of days.

A Soyuz MS-12 rocket that is on standby on the ISS will be his ride home on October 3. He will be flying with Russian commander Alexey Ovchinin and Nasa astronaut Nick Hague. The trip will take roughly around 3.5 hours.