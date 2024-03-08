The Future Women Leaders Forum 2024 powered by Gulf News and Being She kicks off on International Women’s Day. The forum is bringing together established women leaders from across industries, with a wealth of experience in navigating the corporate world.

The leaders who will speak at the event are committed to innovating and creating a positive change on a national, regional and global scale.

We bring to you unique insights into how these women are shaping the future narrative that will impact inclusivity and diversity across the board.

Follow our live coverage:

04:34PM



Panel discussion

First panel discussion begins shortly - Navigating the Boardroom: Strategies for Success.

Exploring the boardroom dynamics with accomplished women leaders. Discover effective strategies, leadership styles, and insights into navigating the corporate boardroom. Learn from their experiences and expertise in breaking through the glass ceiling. Moderator Noni Edwards introduces the panel.

Participants:

· Jean Shahdadpuri, Managing Director, Nikai Group of Companies

· Muna Al Ghurair, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Mashreq

· Shamsa Al Falasi, CEO, UAE Onshore, Citi Bank

04:30PM



Keynote speech: Matthias Sziraczki

Founder and CEO of Zen Warriors Alliance, speaks about the need for work-life balance, and how he dealt with burnout, running five different companies in his twenties. Everything is about profit and balance sheet, he says. He talks about how 75 per cent of employees suffer burnout and the economic cost of it is 6 trillion dollars!

Matthias Sziraczki, Founder and CEO of Zen Warriors Alliance, during his keynote address 'Holistic Business Leadership' Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Matthias says he spent three years on healing himself from extreme burnout, along with doing deep research on how to change that. That's what set him on the path to 'holistic leadership', he says.

Matthias proposes reducing work hours and said: "We have to look at it as an investment, which will then be seen on your balance sheet as well, if you invest in the holistic energy of your team."

He concluded his speech with a helpful takeaway for all the guests, with a group breathing exercise that can immediately reduce your stress level.

Keynote address: Ismail Al Naqi

03:58PM



Ismail Al Naqi during his keynote 'Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Ajman Free Zone's Vision for Inclusive Growth' Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

"Honoured to be part of this forum surrounded by dynamic women leaders from the UAE," said Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman in his keynote speech.

"Today we stand on the shoulder of giant women whose tenacity and talent has paved the way for a more inclusive future," he said.

He talks about how women leaders are paving the way for the future in the UAE. He gives the example of Expo2020 and says that it was led by women.

"The empowerment of women entrepreneurship is not just an option or a PR exercise. It is crucial for economic growth. The UAE stands as testament to that."

His message to women: Believe in your vision, your dreams are not just a figment of your imagination, they are the blueprint for a brighter tomorrow. Believe in them with unwavering conviction and embrace resilience as entreprenueship is not for the faint of heart.

Embrace innovation with open arms, and which better place to innovate than the UAE? The UAE is the place where dreams come true.

03:55PM



Katy Holmes on leadership

"Leadership is the ability to influence the behaviour of a group of people," Katy Holmes said.

She also emphasises the need to welcome women back from career breaks, like she did to raise her children for 6 years and then returned to the working environment. Today, she is a CEO.

03:53PM



Keynote address: Katy Holmes

Katy Holmes, CEO of British Chamber of Commerce, Dubai, during her keynote 'Empowering Women Leaders: Navigating the current landscape' Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

"I am an advocate for celebrating equality...," Katy Holmes, CEO of British Chamber of Commerce, Dubai begins, and goes on to talk about the challenges she faced at the start of her career. And how she went seeking a strong female role model in the financial sector because of past experiences with difficult female bosses. Finding that woman leader helped her discover herself better and succeed.

03:47PM



Welcome speech: Aparna Bajpai

Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe, during her welcome address. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Gulf News plans to host two more such women-focused events with the main sponsor BeingShe later this year, Aparna Bajpai said.

03:42PM



Event sponsors

From left to right: Anupa Kurian-Murshed, Senior Digital Content Planning Editor at Gulf News, Aparna Bajpai, Founder of Being She, Meher Murshed, Executive Editor at Gulf News, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and EIC at Gulf News, Matthias Szirackzi, Founder and CEO of Zen Warriors Alliance, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, Katy Holmes, CEO, British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, and Ghada Sawalmah, CEO, Gargash Hospital. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

03:40PM



Welcome speech

Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Category Sales Manager, Gulf News gave the welcome speech, and paid tribute to the trailblazing women who have paved the way for women today. Thanking the sponsors of the event, she spoke about how guests can look forward to enriching conversations that will be a catalyst for change.

03:33PM



Event starts

Maria Botros, Multimedia Editor and host of the Gulf News podcast Tell Me Why kicks off the event by welcoming the guests at the event.

03:29PM



Participants all

Future Women Leaders Forum participants, Teresita Joseph of Emirates airlines, Samra Azhar of The Gateway, Lara Dagher, Managing Partner EMEA Practice LLC and Beirut Practice Law firm, Chaya Mughal, Women’s Development officer for the Emirates Cricket Board, and Inna Lemeshek of iBlinkX.

03:28PM



Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Category Sales Manager, Gulf News, with Natasha Litvinov of Orchestra Media (middle) and Aparna Bajpai, Founder of Being She. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

03:15PM



Buzz in the air

The atmosphere is buzzing as women leaders, change makers and entrepreneurs gather for Gulf News International Women's Day event - Future Women Leaders Forum 2024

Participants at the registration counter ahead of the event.

