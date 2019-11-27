Fireworks at Al Seef as part of Dubai Shopping Festival in Dubai in 2018. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Daily prizes including cash and cars will be offered to shoppers during the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced exciting life-changing prizes during the Dubai Shopping Festival to be held from December 26 to February 1, 2020.

The INFINITI Mega raffle and Nissan Grand raffle, running in partnership with DFRE’s strategic partners Arabian Automobiles and ENOC respectively, have been launched to excite residents and visitors of Dubai, and will make shoppers’ dreams come true by giving them the opportunity to win phenomenal prizes.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “As we approach a significant milestone of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, we couldn’t be happier to partner once again with AW Rostamani Group and ENOC to launch the popular Mega and Grand raffles. To date, these annual raffles have changed the lives of many people in Dubai, and it is the success of these initiatives that has made DSF what it is today. We have no doubt that the prizes that are being offered for this special edition of DSF lives up to the expectations of DSF shoppers and the festival’s global reputation.”

INFINITI Mega Raffle

This year, the INFINITI Mega raffle is offering DSF visitors the chance to drive away in an INFINITI QX50 car plus Dh200,000 in cash every single day of DSF 2020. Those interested have to simply buy a raffle ticket for Dh200 for the chance to win the daily prize. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of Dh1 million in cash at the end of DSF.

Raffle tickets are now on sale at select ENOC and EPCO petrol stations, Zoom outlets, Metro stations across Dubai, Gold Souk, Global Village, selected shopping malls and sales kiosks located in main streets.

Nissan Grand Raffle

The Nissan Grand raffle will offer DSF shoppers the chance to win one of five Nissan models – Nissan Patrol 2020, Nissan Pathfinder 2019, Nissan X-TRAIL 2020, Nissan Kicks 2020 and Nissan Sentra 2020 – by purchasing items worth a minimum of Dh25 from any EPCO or ENOC station. In total, 33 cars will be given away during DSF.

If you missed the chance to get lucky at the daily draws, there’s also an opportunity to win weekly cash prizes of Dh10,000 until 31 December.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “Our involvement with Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) goes back to more than two decades. This year, we are delighted to continue to extend our support to this key event, celebrating its contribution in positioning Dubai as a key destination for retail, tourism and lifestyle for 25 years.

“We will reward our loyal customers with 33 Nissan cars and a chance to enter a draw for the raffle grand prize of Dh350,000.”

Michel Ayat, CEO of Arabian Automobiles Company, the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “The 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is a milestone reflecting the continuing efforts of the government to position Dubai as a world-class destination. Arabian Automobiles has been collaborating with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) since the inception of DSF, and every year we ensure on creating the best retail experience for the UAE Nationals, residents, as well as visitors.”