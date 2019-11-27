Parking is free from December 1 for three days

Illustrative image Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Center (ITC) announced that parking is free from Sunday, December 1 to 7:59am on Wednesday, December 4.

The authority also said motorists should only park in designated areas and not hinder the movement of vehicles. Motorists have also been advised to not stand in parking reserved for residents from 9pm to 8am, to avoid violations.

All Customer Happiness Centers will be closed during the holidays starting from December 1, and they will resume work on Wednesday, December 4.