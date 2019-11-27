An employee at work at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Highlights Working hours during the Martyrs’ Day and the 48th UAE's National Day holidays announced

Customers invited to complete their transactions through its smart app

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced its working hours during the 48th UAE's National Day and the Martyrs’ Day holiday — from Sunday, December 1, to Tuesday, December 3.

The services will be provided in the external centre at Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3, which operates 24 hours all through the week, in order to facilitate the completion of customer procedures and ensure continuity of work during the holidays.

GDRFA Dubai has invited customers to use GDRFA DUBAI's smart application during the holidays to facilitate and speed up their transactions in one single step.

