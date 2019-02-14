I have rented my villa for three years. The tenancy contract is supposed to expire next month — March 2019. My questions are: As per the Dubai Rental Law, in what case does the landlord have a right to demand an eviction of a tenant upon the expiry of the tenancy contract? Is the landlord in this case obliged to notify the tenant of their eviction? In the tenancy contract it is mentioned that the total rent will cover the cost of electricity and water, that means the landlord should be the one to pay for electricity and water, so my question is, in case the tenant’s cheque bounces, does the landlord have the right to cut electricity and water?
To answer this question, I would refer the questioner to Law no. 26 of 2007: “Regulating relationship between landlord and tenants in the emirate of Dubai, Article No. 25, paragraph no. 2, states “A landlord may demand eviction of a tenant upon the expiry of the tenancy contract in the following cases:
a) If development requires the demolition and reconstruction of the property in accordance with the instruction of government authorities.
b) If the property requires renovation or comprehensive maintenance which cannot be executed while the tenant is occupying the property, provided that a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality is to be submitted to this effect.
c) If the landlord wishes to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add new constructions that prevent the tenant from benefiting from the leased property, provided that necessary licenses are obtained.
d) If the landlord wishes to recover the property for use by him personally or by his next of kin of first degree.
However, in all the above mentioned four cases, landlords must notify their tenants with reasons of eviction at least 90 days prior to the expiry date of the tenancy contract.
Finally, the landlord as per the Dubai Rental Law in any case has no right to cut electricity and water in the case of a bounced cheque or failure by the tenant to pay rent.
What are the rights of an employee according to the UAE labour law if the employee sustains an accident at work, and what is the maximum amount the employee can claim from the employer in order to cover the cost of his treatment in such a case?
I refer the questioner to the UAE’s Federal Labour Law No. (8) Of 1980 under Article No. 144, which mentions the following;
“Where a worker sustains an employment accident or contracts an occupational disease, the employer shall pay the cost of his treatment in a local government or public medical centre until he recovers or until he is proven disabled. Treatment shall include residence in a hospital or sanatorium, surgical operations, expenditure on X-rays and medical analyses, the purchase of medicines and rehabilitation equipment and the supply of artificial limbs and other prosthetic appliances for any person who is declared disabled. In addition to what he supplies, the employer shall pay the cost of any transport entailed by treatment provided for the worker.”