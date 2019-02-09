Dubai: Residents of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) are complaining of a severe mosquito menace in the community, claiming that a largely outdoor problem is now affecting them indoors as well.
This despite the community developer Nakheel carrying out several fogging and pest control treatments to resolve the issue.
“We are aware of the situation, which can be a challenge across all parts of Dubai at this time of the year. We continue to monitor the situation and have increased the frequency of pest control treatments as appropriate,” a spokesperson from Nakheel told Gulf News.
J.W., a JVT resident of two years, said, “The mosquitos are unfortunately not just in the garden but in the house also. The rash of mosquito bites can make a person feel quite poorly.”
J.W. said the mosquito outbreak is an annual problem which forces residents to use repellents. “Recently, we killed nine mosquitoes in one bedroom,” she claimed.
It would be beneficial if fogging operations could be extended to garden and surroundings of the villas, in addition to the main roads, she added.
Another JVT resident who asked to stay anonymous, said it has become impossible to sit outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
“In our 20-plus years here, we have never known a mosquito problem like this. Despite having fly screens on the windows, the problem exists inside too,” she said.
“My husband and I sit watching TV in the evening under large blankets to try and avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes. The problem is terrible and worrying considering the dengue outbreak in Oman,” she added.
Like many others, the resident is requesting Nakheel to tackle the problem one district at a time, in order to eliminate mosquitoes.
Another resident, Nouha Attar, said the mosquito problem started several months after she moved into district eight of the community a year ago.
“My kids (aged three and five) come back from the playground in the afternoons covered with mosquito bites. When I open the garage door, I see dozens of mosquitoes flying around, and if I keep the car window open for a while, they get in as well,” she said.
Attar said the mosquito bites are large and often cause swelling.
“We have tried everything — pest control, sprays, citrus candles and electric mosquito killers — but nothing has worked,” said Attar, adding that the fears health risks with the use of repellents.
“It is such a shame to not be able to utilise the gardens we have in the community,” said J.W.