Abu Dhabi: Jet Airways has grounded its operations at Abu Dhabi Airport from Monday for an indefinite period, citing operational reasons.

Abu Dhabi is one of the two international hubs of Jet Airways. Dutch capital Amsterdam is the European gateway for the airline for its operations to Europe and beyond.

"Jet Airways has cancelled all their flights from Abu Dhabi with immediate effect from March 18 due to operational reasons," Etihad Airport services said in a notification to its passengers on Sunday.

When contacted by Gulf News, an Etihad Airways spokesperson said: "Due to operational reasons, Jet Airways has cancelled a number of flights to and from Abu Dhabi. All affected Etihad guests have been rebooked onto alternative Etihad operated flights or offered refunds as per standard policy. Guests should contact their travel agent or the Etihad Contact Centre on +971 600 555666 for further assistance. ”

Jet Airways has not responded with a comment.