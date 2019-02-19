Unlike budget operators, full-service airlines such as Jet Airways offer such amenities mostly for free. Jet Airways lost money in all but two of the past 11 years and has 72.99 billion rupees ($1 billion) of net debt. While it didn’t separately disclose cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, Bloomberg calculations show the airline had about 3.55 billion rupees of cash at the end of last year. It defaulted on loans that were due by Dec. 31 and has delayed payments to staff and lessors.