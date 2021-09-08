Abu Dhabi: A jail term or a minimum fine of Dh5,000 will be imposed on anyone failing to enrol a child in school during the period of compulsory education, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
Reiterating children’s right to education in the country, the authority has said: “Every child shall have the right to education. Furthermore, the state shall provide equal opportunities to all children in accordance with the laws in force.”
“A person who is in charge of taking care of a child is prohibited [from exposing] such [a] child to abandonment, homelessness or negligence or to leave such [a] child without any monitoring or follow-up or to give up guiding and directing such [a] child or not take care of his/her affairs or fail to enrol such [a] child into an educational institution or leave him/her in a situation of not attending education without a reason during the stage of compulsory education,” it added.
“Whoever violates this shall be sentenced to imprisonment or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh5,000,” Public Prosecution said.
Education is compulsory in the UAE from six years, up to either 18 years of age or the completion of Grade 12 or its equivalent — whichever comes first.