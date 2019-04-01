Multi-purpose venue at City Walk will host concerts, sporting events and others

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid being briefed about the facilities at Dubai Arena at City Walk during a visit. Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Maktoum are present. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai Arena, a multi-purpose venue in City Walk that is set to change the entertainment scene in Dubai, received a big boost when His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Dubai's newest event venue on Monday.

Pegged to be the largest of its kind in the region, the venue has been designed to host end-stage, central and half-stage concerts, sporting events such as tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and ice hockey matches, as well as gala dinners, exhibitions, conferences and festivals.

Dubai Metro connection

It is connected to Dubai Metro through a direct pedestrian bridge and can accommodate 17,000 people at a time.

Shaikh Mohammad affirmed that the government places a high priority on infrastructure projects as they represent key pillars of the country’s development plans aimed at further cementing Dubai’s leading position on the global economic map and consolidating its high ranking in global competitiveness indices.

Dubai Arena is the largest indoor venue in the Middle East. Image Credit: Twitter

He underlined the significant role of both semi-government and private sectors in developing infrastructure projects that meet the highest global standards.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The day-to-day operations of Dubai Arena, developed Meraas, are being handled by international venue management company AEG Ogden, part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company that owns, controls or is affiliated with over 150 of the world’s preeminent event facilities.

Dubai Arena, which seats 17,000, is developed by Meraas. Image Credit: Gulf News / Atiq Ur Rehman

International venue

17, 000 sitting capacity for Dubai Arena

Its portfolio currently includes: The O2 in London, STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

A view of Dubai Arena at City Walk Dubai taken on April 1, 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News / Atiq Ur Rehman

Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding and Group Chairman of Meraas, said: “With Dubai Arena, the city has set a new benchmark in the tourism and family entertainment sector — shaping a new avenue for economic growth while also enhancing the emirate’s potential as a top destination for some of the world’s most prestigious events."

Dubai Arena: As big as it gets

Dubai Arena is a massive multi-purpose entertainment destination located in City Walk and developed by Meraas. Spread over nearly half a million square feet, its roof structure alone weighs 4,000 tonnes, which is the equivalent of seven A380s.

During its construction a total of 1,600 tonnes of lifting capacity cranes (equivalent of 900 cars), 110 tonnes of production equipment equivalent to nine Double Decker buses and 21 metres of mega trusses equivalent to five tennis courts were used.

The airconditioned indoor venue can accommodate 17,000 people at a time.

