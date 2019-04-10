The band will usher in summer with a June 14 stop at the newly built Coca-Cola Arena

Maroon 5 are bringing their Red Pill Blues Tour to Dubai on June 14 at the soon-to-be-opened Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk.

The rock band behind hits such as ‘Girls Like You’, ‘Moves Like Jagger’ and ‘She Will Be Loved’ are the first music act to be announced for the newly built 17,000 capacity indoor arena. Their Dubai date will be part of a primarily European tour.

The group, fronted by ‘The Voice’ judge Adam Levine, previously played in Dubai in April of 2011 and have released three new albums since.