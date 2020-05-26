Indian passport Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Indian passport and attestation services in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will reopen from tomorrow, according to a new advisory issued by the Consulate General of India in Dubai on Tuesday.

“In view of the reopening of most business activities and the relaxation given the authorities for the opening of various business establishments, it has been decided to operationalise our passport and attestation services fully with effect from May 27 … All applicants are requested to abide by social distancing norms and wear masks and gloves at all times,” the consulate said in a tweet.

The centres where the passport services will be available include: BLS Al Khaleej Centre, BLS Deira, BLS Sharjah (HSBC Building), BLS Sharjah Indian Association, BLS Fujairah and BLS Ras Al Khiamah, BLS Ajman and BLS Umm Al Quwain. Attestation services will be available at VFS Global, Dubai.