Dubai: An Indian IT manager in Qatar on Sunday won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 car in the ‘Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise’ draw held at Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central.
Vinod Nambiar, a 47-year-old Indian expat based in Doha, became the owner of the white-coloured luxury vehicle in the Finest Surprise Series 1785 with ticket 0645, which he purchased online on October 9.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since the start of this year, the father-of-one is a resident of Doha for 10 years now.
Nambiar, who works as an IT manager for Commercial Bank of Qatar, said: “People should try their luck on this amazing promotion and one should never give up that one day their dream to win will come true. Thanks a million Dubai Duty Free.”
Four more vehicles
The Dubai Duty Free activation has a total of five luxury vehicles sharing the limelight with the latest aircraft at the Dubai Airshow to hold a draw over three days, including one Millennium Millionaire Series promotion.
Tickets for the remaining luxury vehicles are on sale at the Dubai Duty Free counters and in the Dubai Duty Free shop throughout the weeklong Dubai Airshow that comes to an end on Thursday.
The luxury vehicles include a Mercedes Benz S500 (car), BMW 750 Li xDrive M Sport (car), BMW R nineT Special 719 (motorbike) and BMW F 900 XR (motorbike).
Sunday’s Finest Surprise draw attracted several exhibitors and visitors who had purchased tickets for the promotion, conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Colm McLoughlin; COO Ramesh Cidambi; Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services; Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali; SVP – Human Resources; and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.