Dubai: A46-year old Indian national living in Dubai has become the lates US$1 million (Dh3.56M) winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Anub Pillai, a Dubai resident for 21 years, won in Millennium Millionaire Series 341 draw with ticket number 4512 he bought online on October 4, accord to DDF..

A father of two, Pillai works as a senior MEP manager for an international building and infrastructure contractors in the Middle East. He has been participating in the draw for a decade. He said: “I’m really thankful to Dubai Duty Free for running an amazing promotion. Unlike other similar promotions in the UAE, Dubai Duty Free’s advantage of selling only 5000 tickets per series gives people like me a better opportunity to win.”

Pillai, who hails from Kerala, is the 169th Indian national who won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Luxury car winners

Meanwhile, Kathleen Lising, a 37 year old Filipino national based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Diamond White) with ticket number 0491 in Finest Surprise Series 1760 which she purchased online on. A resident of Sharjah for 11 years now, Lising is a mother of two and works for a money exchange in Sharjah. She said she’s over the moon and couldn’t contain her excitement to share the good news to her four other colleagues with whom she shared the ticket cost.

“I may not be able to keep the car because I’m sharing the ticket cost with my colleagues but given the current situation, I am so thankful to Dubai Duty Free Vishal Raveendran, a 31 year old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Indian Chief Darkhorse (Thunder Black Smoke) motorbike with ticker number 0389 in Finest Surprise Series 426, which he purchased online on 28th September. “I never thought I would win but I never doubted your promotion,” he said