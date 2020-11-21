First Mahzooz draw was supposed to happen on November 21 but was moved to November 28

Emirates Loto which was rebranded under the new name ‘Mahzooz’ after suspension of operation for a few months, has once again postponed the draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The inaugural draw of the rebranded Emirates Loto (now called Mahzooz) is not taking place on Saturday (November 21) but has been reset for another week on November 28.

EWINGS, the managing operator of Mahzooz, sent an email to its customers hours before the digital draw was supposed to take place on Saturday.

The email read: “Sady, due to circumstances outside our control, we have had no option but to postpone the inaugural Mahzooz weekly draw to Saturday, 28 November.”

“We promised bigger and better, and more particularly we promised better technology and security. We take our promises seriously and we will not risk presenting an inferior product. This is a short fix, and we will have our inaugural draw next week,” continued the email.

EWINGS added: “Rest assured each and every one of your entries will be automatically entered into the draw of 28 November 2020.”

“This was not an easy decision to make but, in order to ensure that our players’ draw experience is not affected, it was a necessary one. We appreciate your patience,” the Mahzooz team added.

Systems upgrade