Abu Dhabi Police campaign especially pertinent given cars have been idle during pandemic

Burst tyres on Emirates Road PHOTO:Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News archives Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Bad tyres caused the death of three people and injured two last summer in Abu Dhabi, while 6,211 vehicles used expired tyres and violated tyre safety rules, Abu Dhabi Police have said.

As temperatures rise this summer following a prolonged period whereby people haven’t used their cars due to the coronavirus movement restrictions, police are issuing a fresh warning to residents to keep their tyres in check through the ‘Safe Summer Traffic Campaign’ awareness drive.

In the case of unfit tyres, motorist will be fined Dh500 with four traffic points and the vehicle will be impounded for a week.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers in the emirate to check the tyres of their vehicles and ensure their safety and the absence of any damage or cracks that could cause severe road accidents during the summer period as a result of a rise in temperatures.

Colonel Mohammad Salem Al Shehhi, Director of External Areas Traffic Department in the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, appealed to the drivers to use tyres that conform to specifications and ensure the suitability of the tyres, its measurement and the temperature it can bear.

He also asked motorists to check the appropriate load the tyre can uphold and the year of manufacture. The tyres should be appropriate for long trips in cases of much road travels.

He pointed out the most prominent causes that lead to traffic accidents during the summer, include the expiration of tyres, lack or increase of air pressure in the tyres, overload and frequent use by covering long distances.

Abu Dhabi Police will implement an awareness campaign through its social media platforms and various media outlets, “Safe Summer Traffic Campaign”, as part of a pre-awareness plan to enhance road traffic safety and prevent accidents that occur during summer due to tyre explosions.

The police will also send messages and emails to government agencies and spread road traffic messages through social media sites.

Check the tread

Buying authentic tyres and knowing how to read the details mentioned on the tyre’s sidewalls is key to having safer road trips.

Respect the tread wear indicator (TWI) marked on the sidewall in the form of a triangle or tyre brands’ logo or TWI marking. This indicates the stage when you need to replace tyres. Using the tyres beyond the TWI will jeopardise safety.

Replace your tyres if you spot damage like this Image Credit: Supplied

Tips to keep your car’s tyres in good condition