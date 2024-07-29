Sultan Ali Al Taher, director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s efforts to maintain food safety and quality in the emirate of Dubai continue as part of its plan to build a sustainable food system. We strive to provide the highest levels of food safety and protect the community from food-related risks, thereby enhancing the quality of life in the emirate.”

Sultan Ali Al Taher He pointed out that the number of food establishments in Dubai currently exceeds 25,000.

He added, “Regarding the statistics related to the control of food establishments and imported food through the ports, the annual number of imported food shipments last year was 533,790, sourced from 160 countries.”

Tracking food from source

Al Taher highlighted that Dubai Municipality continues its efforts to ensure future readiness and consolidate the elements of sustainable food systems by implementing an integrated control system across all stages of the supply chain, from the country of origin to the consumer’s table. This is done in accordance with the best international standards, with the strategic goal of proactively protecting the community from food risks.

He said: “The municipality controls and tracks food from the country of origin. All food is registered, and the food label is evaluated before importation to local markets. Each food shipment is accompanied by a health certificate issued by a government health authority in the country of origin, confirming the validity of all items and quantities in the shipment.”

Stringent food control

“Upon arrival at Dubai’s ports, all imported food shipments are inspected to ensure their validity and compliance with approved technical regulations and standard specifications. Food samples are taken from items requiring laboratory examination based on the approved risk assessment system. Food shipments that meet the approved requirements and specifications are then released and monitored through inspection visits in the markets across Dubai,” said Al Taher.