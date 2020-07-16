Dubai: The UAE's Hope Mars mission is expected to launch between July 20-22, according to a statement issued on Thursday morning.
The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) Space Centre announced that the mission was postponed due to the persistence of thunderstorms, cumulative clouds and unstable weather conditions on Tanegashima Island, which is the launch centre for the Hope Probe.
The launch date was rescheduled to July 17 at 12.43 am, but had to be postponed for the second time due to bad weather.
The launch timings is yet to be confirmed.