Ask the Law Image Credit: Ask the Law

Question: Four months ago, I handed over Dh400,000 to someone in exchange for buying a share in the company and entering my name as a partner, but it hasn’t happened. I have a guarantee cheque for the amount I paid. What are my legal rights? I feel I may have been exposed to a scam. Please advise.

Answer 1- From the criminal perception, the act of giving the cheque without balance stipulated in Article 401 of the Penal Code of 1987 does not require, for its verification, to discuss the reason for issuing the cheque, whether it was given to the appellant as a guarantee or that it was devoid of the date or value as long as it fulfilled its legal elements when presented to the drawee bank,.

It is decided by the Supreme Court that the reasons for the release of the cheque has no effect in establishing criminal responsibility. Writing the word guarantee on the cheque has no effect on the crime. (In cassation No. 404/2015 / Penalties)

Moreover, to write the cheque data is not required by the drawer himself. It is only sufficient for the cheque to carry the signature of the drawer as per the decision of the Supreme Court (in cassation 59/2015 Penalties).

You have the right to use this cheque and write its data, including the beneficiary name, date and the amount in order to get your rights.

But from civil perception, the basic principle in the cheque is that it is a debt fulfillment instrument for the drawer before the beneficiary, but it can be given as a guarantee. If it is proven that it is by way of guarantee, then the obligation to pay its value to the beneficiary is suspended on a condition and its effect will be stopped until this condition is fulfilled.

It is decided that the cheque drawn up by the drawer as a guarantee for the implementation of the obligation imposed on him, its value relates to the right of the beneficiary if the drawer breaches his guaranteed commitment. (In Cassation No. 141/2005 Commercial)