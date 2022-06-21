Dubai: Healthcare crowdfunding in Dubai has received a strong push with the success of A’awen Giving, an online crowdfunding platform launched by the Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The Foundation announced on Tuesday that in less than a year since its launch, the platform has raised over Dh1 million from the community to support patients in their healing journey.

A’awen, Arabic for ‘support’, is Al Jalila Foundation’s treatment support programme that provides financial assistance to UAE-based patients in need. The programme seeks to alleviate some of the financial burden of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses who are unable to afford quality healthcare.

Growth in crowdfunding

Corporations and individuals in the UAE have increasingly been showing support for the A’awen Giving programme, which provides donors a convenient digital channel to provide financial aid to patients with critical illnesses. The expansion in the platform’s donor base mirrors the rapid growth of the global healthcare crowdfunding market in recent years. The latest studies indicate that donors prefer to contribute to individual campaigns, which allow them to connect with the beneficiary and follow their journey.

Digital platform crowdfunding is particularly attractive to young people. As much as 17% of online donations are made on mobile devices. This easy-to-use method makes charitable donations convenient and rewarding.

As a registered UAE charity, Al Jalila Foundation invites donations from individuals to help patients, with the assurance that the funds raised will be used fully to support patients. Through the A’awen Giving online platform, donors can have the confidence that their donations will make a real difference to the lives of people within the community and that 100% of their donation contributes to the patient’s medical treatment.

A’awen Giving

The A’awen Giving website features stories of patients who require life-changing treatment and the funds they are seeking to raise to cover their medical expenses. Online donors receive regular updates on the success of the fund-raising campaign and are notified when the full amount is raised. As part of its efforts to expand the network of donors, the crowdfunding platform has created a unique feature that enables donors to challenge their friends and family to match their donations.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “In today’s digital world, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to help those in need, so we created a platform where the community can give at any time, from anywhere. Technology has the power to change every aspect of our lives and it has made the patient much more accessible to the donor. Through A’awen Giving, we count on our donors and partners to help us pave the way for a healthier, brighter future for all. There is no greater gift than good health and A’awen gives hope, so patients are able to lead happy, healthy lives.”

Helping Patients

In less than a year since the platform was launched, the Foundation has run 20 fund-raising campaigns and raised over AED1 million to help adults and children with life-threatening medical issues such as Santhoshi who was born with a hole in her heart and needed corrective surgery; 13-year-old Abdulrahman, who no longer relies on painkillers to get through the day after his life-transforming surgery; and Grace, a young mother suffering from cancer, who is responding well to treatment and hopeful of a full recovery.

Dr Abdulkareem added: “We help patients focus on their recovery without worrying about the medical costs, alleviating their financial burden so that they can focus on their treatment and recovery. When we help a patient, there is a ripple effect — a father who will see his children grow up, a child who will pursue their dreams, a grandparent who has more time with their grandchildren. Nothing gives us more joy than to see families flourish in the face of adversity. It is a great privilege to be a small part of their life journey.”