1 of 10
A visitor checks a book at the newly-opened Mohammed Bin Rashid library (MBRL) in Dubai on June 16, 2022. - The design incorporates technology and artificial intelligence to make the library as accessible as possible, including robots to help visitors and an electronic book retrieval system.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
The Pipeline Fire leaves the mountains northeast of the San Francisco Peaks glowing with thousands of spot fires north of Flagstaff, Arizona, U.S., June 13, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 15, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
A worker burns stubble after harvesting pulse crop in a field at Hoshangabad district of India's Madhya Pradesh state on June 12, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
This picture taken on June 15, 2022 shows a carousel spins in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
A racegoer poses for a photo on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse races, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Ascot Racecourse,in Ascot, England.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
People and children enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth Beach, as a heatwave reaches the country, in Bournemouth, Britain, June 17, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
A child plays in a fountain during sunny weather in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
A participant stands next to a robot during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters