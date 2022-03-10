Chronic kidney disease involves gradual loss of kidney function over a long period of time. Function of kidneys is to filter the blood and remove the waste products. They also remove the excess fluid from the blood and produce certain enzymes and hormones which are essential for the proper functioning of our body.

Certain categories of people are at high risk to develop chronic kidney disease. The commonest risk factors for developing kidney disease are Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, smoking, obesity, family history of kidney diseases, having an abnormal kidney structure, old age and frequent use of medications that can damage the kidneys. Patients who neglect kidney stones may also have kidney damage, resulting in permanent dependency on dialysis.

Early diagnosis and control are essential in the management of chronic kidney disease. For this there should be awareness of the signs and symptoms of CKD. Swelling of the feet, or on the face, having a high blood pressure that is difficult to control, loss of appetite. Nausea, vomiting and passing less amount of Urine or passing frothy urine can be the symptoms of chronic kidney disease. Many a times there are no symptoms and it is diagnosed when an irreversible damage has already occurred.

Dr Anurag Kumar, Urology Specialist, Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic

We believe that prevention is the best form of treatment for chronic kidney disease. People who are at high risk should maintain a healthy lifestyle, they should stop smoking, reduce their weight exercise regularly, reduce their salt intake, keep your diabetes and blood pressure under control and get regular checkup from your Physician and Urologist.

Kidney stones are very common in our country. If left untreated, the stones may enlarge and even occupy the entire kidney. Small stones may also obstruct the urine flow. As a result of this, there may be back pressure on the kidneys due to which the kidneys get swollen. This condition is known as hydronephrosis. If the stones are not removed then due to the back pressure the kidneys get damaged.

There have been many technological advances in the surgical procedures for the management of kidney stones. Stones which are in kidneys can be managed through a minimal invasive surgery known as PCNL. Now a days we have mini PCNL in which the stones are broken by laser and removed through a very small hole in the back. Advanced Retrograde intra renal surgery (RIRS)is now also available, in which an ureteroscope can be passed up-to the kidney through the urine passage and stone can be broken by Laser. These minimal invasive surgeries ensure an early recovery and patient can go home the very same day.

Kidney transplant or regular Dialysis are the only options for the last end stage kidney disease. At Aster Cedars hospital and clinic, we ensure to provide the best treatment to our patients. Patients can undergo all advanced and minimal invasive surgeries and can go home the same day. Excellent medical advice and care is available to the patients who have developed chronic kidney disease and are dependent on dialysis. We are a strong proponent of holistic care, education and awareness of all the patients.