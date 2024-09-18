Picture this: Swedish polevaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis doesn’t just soar over the bar—he soars over life itself. What makes him a genius isn’t just his athletic prowess - it’s his shrewd strategy to milk every centimeter of his success.

While most athletes are pushing to break records in dramatic leaps, Mondo is casually nudging the bar by a single centimeter, again and again. He’s not just vaulting for glory but for extra financial juice too.

The Swede knows that every time he breaks a world record, he can cash in big time. What’s better than breaking a record once? Breaking it ten times—by a single centimeter each time. It’s like ordering dessert in small portions to make sure you can savor every bite. The crowd goes wild each time, and his bank account just keeps getting fatter.

Now, let’s take his strategy and apply it to the bustling skyline of Dubai, the city where breaking records is practically a sport. From the world’s tallest hotels to the highest residential towers, this city doesn’t just stop at one record—it moves from record to record like it’s hosting an ongoing game of Jenga with steel beams.

Burj Al Arab held the title of tallest hotel in the world, until JW Marriott Marquis politely came along, and which was then taken by Reyhan Rotana. Hold on, now it’s the Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road that’s towering above. The record will soon be passed to the upcoming Ciel Hotel in Dubai Marina. It’s like a game of musical chairs—but instead of chairs, they’re skyscrapers.

In the residential tower category, Marina 23 was once the tallest in the world, until Elite Residence showed up. Then Princess Tower claimed the mantle Wait, now we’ve got Marina 101 claiming the top spot.

In 2024, developers are racing to the skies with new world records in the sights. Select Group comes in with Six Senses Tower and Azizi has thrown its hat in the ring.

Picture this: every once in a while, one developer nudges the record just a bit higher, 10 meters here, 15 meters there. Each gets their moment in the spotlight, the developers take on their limelight, and the city gets to stay in the news permanently. It’s a steady march to architectural glory, boosting real estate sales, and keeping Dubai at the top of the game.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving. Everyone wins—developers, investors, residents who get to say they live in the ‘current’ or once tallest tower the world.

So, here’s to ‘The Duplantis Strategy’ when it comes to skyscrapers.