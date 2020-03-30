A lab worker poses with a vial used in a coronavirus diagnostic test kit at the TIB Molbiol Syntheselabor GmbH production facility in Berlin, Germany, on March 6, 2020. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: A mobile clinic, called Wellness on Wheels, has recently been launched to provide treatment to senior citizens, blue collar workers, people of determination and other underprivileged sections of society, the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Monday.

An initiative by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences’ (MBRU), Wellness on Wheels is fitted with advanced medical equipment and staffed by volunteer doctor.

It will be able to treat respiratory illnesses, gastro-intestinal diseases, musculoskeletal problems, dental and gum issues, urinary tract infections, vitamin deficiencies, diabetes, hypertension, dermatological conditions, and cardiovascular diseases. The mobile clinic will also be able to conduct coronavirus (COVID-19) testing onsite after it received a major boost from Green Coast Enterprises

Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, chairman of Green Coast Enterprises, donated Dh3 million to Wellness on Wheels to begin serving communities in around three months and allow for COVID-19 testing to be conducted onsite.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU, and Mr. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Managing Director of Green Coast Enterprises.

Dr. Amer Mohammad Al Zarooni, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Administration and Professional Services, MBRU, said: “The University is very grateful and deeply thankful to Mr. Abdulghaffar Hussain and Green Coast Enterprises for their generous donation and the boost it had provided to Wellness on Wheels to serve communities in a more comprehensive way.

“Through Wellness on Wheels we want quality healthcare services to trickle down to the underprivileged sections of society and to people who cannot easily access healthcare services due to various restrictions,” Al Zarooni added.