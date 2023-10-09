Dubai: An array of sophisticated yet easy-to-use services and devices for people of determination are on show at the fifth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, which opened in Dubai on Monday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the event.

During his tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on the latest assistive technologies and initiatives contributing to enhancing quality of life for more than 50 million people of determination in the Middle East.

Sheikh Ahmed, who is also the Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, said: "The UAE is committed to strengthening its position as one of the world's leading countries in the care of people of determination, and an emerging global hub for assistive technologies and rehabilitation programmes.”

More than 12,000 trade visitors are attending the AAE-2023, with exhibitors and participants coming from more than 70 countries. Participants included doctors, rehabilitation specialists, nurses, nutritionists, and homecare experts, along with people of determination and their families and friends.

The various stake-holders met to present their initiatives, plans, and new technologies to improve the quality of life of more than 50 million people of determination living in the Middle East.

Gesture-activated service

Dubai Police launched the latest version of its ‘Labbeh’ service at the Expo. Through the Labbeh service, people of determination can communicate with customer happiness officers via video chat using an intercom device without the need to leave their vehicles. These are available 24/7 at all Dubai Police stations, said Manal Abdelrahim Ahmad Aljaouhari, member of the people of determination council of Dubai Police.

She said: “Before with the Labbeh service people had to press a button to speak to a representative. Now we have a sensory service attached to it. They just need to wave their hand and a person will come to assist them in the car.”

Platform for vendors

Salama Mohammed Al Riyami, head of networks and operations of Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO), said a new platform has been launched to bring vendors and suppliers together to sell their devices and products for people of determination. ”The idea is to have a varied choice of products for users,” she said.

Dubai Municipality

Meera Al Ameri, head of research and building systems explained Dubai Municipality’s services for people of determination.

At the exhibition, the Municipal Public Utilities Foundation showcased its garden chair initiative. They also provided special glasses for people of determination with colour blindness. The Municipality’s special wheel chairs for public beaches and its floating wheel chairs were also on display.

Free rides and discounts

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also a keen participant of the the AccessAbilities Expo for people of determination. “The AccessAbilities Expo offers an opportunity to acquaint with exhibits of over 250 exhibitors, brands, and centres for People of Determination from 50 countries,” said Osama Al Safi, Head of the People of Determination-Friendly Committee, RTA.

“RTA is keen to take part annually in the AccessAbilities Expo for People of Determination to acquaint the public with the advanced services it renders to ensure the happiness of people of determination. People of determination can enjoy free rides on Dubai Metro and tram, Dubai Ferry, and Dubai Water Bus. They can access these transportation means using a free nol card and a Sanad card,” added Al Safi.

He added: “RTA also grants a variety of permits and discounts; , in addition to permits for special medical conditions, free parking permits for People of Determination Rehabilitation Centres, and People of Determination Taxis service.