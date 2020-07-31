Dubai: As the coronavirus upends life all around us, there is a little group of unsung heroes too — the children of health care professionals who are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.
Even as the medics leave their family behind at home to tend to the needy, the children stay away from them, wishing they could rush back into mummy and daddy’s arms.
Well, the wish came true recently at an event hosted by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).
The children of COVID-19 warriors were invited for a cinema show. However, instead of watching a movie, they were stunned to see their parents’ faces flashed up on screen.
Calling out the kids
In a tear-jerking sequence, the fathers and mothers called out the names of their little ones, saying how proud they were of the children braving the absence of their parents.
“Mama will be back soon,” one medic said. “You are the wonder of the house!” said another.
But more surprises were in store.
At the end of the show, the children were exhilarated as the parents came out in person, hugging their loved ones. A fleeting moment of family reunion, but one that the children will cherish for a long time — till Mama and Papa really come back home!