Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport has issued guidelines for public beaches and parks over the Eid holidays, with capacity set to be limited to 40 per cent.
Other guidelines laid out on Thursday include parking capacity at 50 per cent, with temperature checks at entrances along with mandatory social distancing of two metres to be implemented.
Visitors will also be required to wear facemasks and enter through designated gates. Groups and families going together will also be limited to four persons. Venues will be required to have posters and signage in place for visitors as well.
Food and beverage outlets will also have to reduce their capacity to 30 per cent over the holidays, with games and water play areas also remaining closed.
The latest guidelines comes as part of a series of measures by Abu Dhabi to ensure this year’s Eid Al Adha holiday’s are celebrated while adhering to safety precautions, with the emirate reminding residents of their responsibility to limit the possible spread of the coronavirus.