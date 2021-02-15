The applications for administering the Covid-19 vaccine for elderly people in their homes can be made by contacting the health centres of each medical district. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and local social service departments in each emirate, provides at-home COVID-19 vaccination service for elderly citizens and residents in homes.

This comes as part of the health ministry’s painstaking efforts to maintain the health and safety of elderly people and to spare them the hassle of commuting to vaccination centres. It is also part of the ministry’s efforts to make use of the best resources and capabilities provided by the UAE government to empower the health sector, enhance its efficiency, boost the community confidence in the UAE’s capabilities to protect its health, and spread the spirit of optimism that the recovery phase is right around the corner.

How to book a home appointment for a COVID-19 jab

The applications for administering the COVID-19 vaccine for elderly people in their homes can be made by contacting the health centres of each medical district. The Health Ministry called on the elderly people to contact the toll-free number 800-11111 to make an appointment or call the ministry’s health centres to schedule an appointment by choosing the nearest health centre and suitable time. The callers will receive an SMS to confirm the appointment after answering the questions carefully to determine their eligibility for taking the vaccine.

Protecting vulnerable groups

Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Centres and Health Clinics, said: “The Ministry continues to provide the vaccine in most of its health facilities, with a particular attention to the most vulnerable groups, including elderly citizens and residents, and persons with chronic illnesses to maintain their health and safety.”