Youngest COVID-19 Patient 4-Month-Old Baby Makes Full Recovery At Al Zahra Hospital Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: The UAE’s youngest COVID-19 patient - a four-month-old Egyptian baby girl - has recovered and left hospital after being found negative in a third consecutive test.

The baby girl was admitted to Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai in the third week of April after being confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Her parents took her for a test after their eldest son, aged 15, tested positive for coronavirus.

The baby was running a slight fever and started coughing, the same symptoms experienced by her 15-year-old brother.

The UAE's youngest COVID-19 patient with her mother Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, the mum, dad and middle sibling all tested negative.

“We were really worried as baby T.M is only 4 months old and we knew she had to be placed in isolation,” said the mum. “Al Zahra Hospital Dubai allowed me to stay with her and with my three-year old toddler at the hospital. It is a frightening thing for a parent to have their children infected with COVID-19. But the hospital staff has been very helpful in putting us at ease and supporting us through the recovery journey,” the mother added.