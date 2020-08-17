200422 breaking news animated GIF
Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Another 229 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 64,541, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.

No new deaths from the novel virus have been reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 364.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 100 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 57,794 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 71,000 COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.