Dubai: UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has extended the deadline to receive applications for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award to February 15.
The award, worth $250,000 (around Dh918,300), was launched in 2021 on International Nurses Day (May 12). Earlier the deadline had been set for January 30, 2022. However, seeing the response, the healthcare group has extended the deadline by a fortnight.
Online application
The application system is completely online via AsterGuardians’ website on which a nurse can submit his or her own application or anyone can nominate a nurse.
Encouraging nurses from around the world to apply and nominate nurses for the award, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Nurses are the unsung heroes of the healthcare system which has been proven undoubtedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to play a pivotal role and are the backbone of the healthcare delivery system, working under tremendous pressure with huge commitment. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our effort to recognise the phenomenal work being done by the nursing community worldwide. With over 7,000 nurses in the Group, we consider it our obligation to recognise and celebrate the contribution of nurses across the world.”
Global response
So far, the award committee has received an “overwhelming response”with over 17,300 nominations from nurses in over 175 countries that includes Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, North and South America, Central Asia, Europe, and Oceania.
After the initial review based on the set criteria, short-listed nominations will undergo a voting process. Subsequently, 10 finalists will be selected for the award ceremony, interview, and interactions with the jury. The final winner will be announced on May 12 at a ceremony in Dubai.
Apart from the first prize of $250,000, the nine finalists will also be presented with monetary prize and awards.