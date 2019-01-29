Our global healthcare system is ailing and the symptoms are serious: limited access to care, with a shortage of seven million healthcare workers globally; unsustainable cost increases, with healthcare costs rising 12.4 per cent this year in the Middle East; caregiver fatigue, with half of radiologists worldwide showing signs of burnout; a deluge of medical data, growing nearly 50 per cent a year; and a host of other pain points. Yet the prognosis is positive, as healthcare today is becoming more personalised, digitally integrated and collaborative.