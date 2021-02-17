Abu Dhabi: All vaccination centres across the UAE run by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) are set to close on weekends.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the change in working hours on Wednesday. “In line with the new COVID-19 vaccination schedules, all Seha facilities providing COVID-19 vaccines will continue to operate from Sunday to Thursday only. Those with weekend appointments are welcome to visit their assigned centres to receive their vaccine during weekdays,” it said.
The announcement follows reports of Seha centres not offering the vaccines last weekend.
At present, all vaccination centres in the country, including Seha facilities, are offering COVID-19 vaccines only to certain designated groups, including residents aged 50 years and more, People of Determination, those with chronic diseases, and people scheduled for their second vaccine dose. The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to protect the most vulnerable groups from the coronavirus.
Apart from offering the COVID-19 vaccine at public clinics and hospitals in Abu Dhabi emirate, Seha is also current operating dedicated vaccination centres at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, the Al Ain Convention Centre, the Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall in Al Dhafra, and the Dubai Parks and Resorts.